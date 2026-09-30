The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS that beneath Jews searching for the perfect lulav and etrog for the holiday is “a really lovely idea” of “trying to find the most beautiful object they can use to serve God.”
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS that beneath Jews searching for the perfect lulav and etrog for the holiday is “a really lovely idea” of “trying to find the most beautiful object they can use to serve God.”