First Amendment doesn’t protect Albanese’s overseas speech, Trump admin says

The Trump administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a May 2026 ruling that blocked U.S. sanctions against Francesca Albanese, a United Nations special rapporteur. The government argued that Albanese, whom the global body considers an “independent expert,” doesn’t have free speech rights under the Constitution as a non-U.S. citizen.

In a 65-page brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the Justice Department argued that the lower court erred in finding that Albanese was likely protected by the First Amendment in her efforts to spur International Criminal Court action against Israeli officials.

The court, which is based in The Hague, is an independent judicial body which is not associated with the United Nations, and the United States and Israel are not parties to the court.

Albanese, who is not a plaintiff in the case, is an Italian citizen who lives outside the United States, and the speech at issue occurred abroad, according to the filing. Albanese’s husband, Massimiliano Cali, and their U.S.-citizen daughter challenged the designation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Albanese for sanctions in July 2025 under an executive order targeting foreign nationals who assist the Hague-based court’s investigations or prosecutions of Americans or citizens of allied countries that have not accepted the court’s jurisdiction.

The court issued warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The court’s chief prosecutor, who brought the charges, has since been removed from the ICC amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Albanese is a foreign citizen living outside the United States, and her allegedly protected speech occurred outside the United States,” the filing states. “Albanese is thus not protected by the First Amendment, and plaintiffs’ claim must fail.”