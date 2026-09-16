Trump nominates Jewish judge to Eighth Circuit

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Jewish judge Lee Philip Rudofsky, of Arkansas, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Rudofsky, whom Trump appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in 2018, also served as solicitor general of the state and as counsel to Republican political campaigns.

According to the Federalist Society, of which he is a member, Rudofsky “speaks to students across the country about the Oct. 7 massacre and the subsequent Israeli response.”

He “helped establish an annual judicial educational mission to Israel that offers American judges the opportunity to learn first-hand about the Israeli legal system, Israeli society and legal issues related to the Israel-Hamas war.”

In November 2023, Rudofsky reportedly asked his clerks and interns to confirm they had not done anything that might appear to condone the Hamas-led terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.