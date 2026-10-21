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FM Sa’ar has become ‘great ally, personal friend,’ Huckabee says

JNS Staff
Huckabee
Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Sept. 18, 2025. Credit: Israeli Embassy Jerusalem.
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday praised Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar for becoming a “great ally” and a “personal friend” since assuming the role of Israel’s foreign minister.

Huckabee said it was a “pleasure” to meet with Sa’ar earlier in the day as they “work to build even stronger strategic alliance” between the two nations.

The pair had met amid the latest developments in the Mideast region.

On Sunday, U.S. diplomatic missions in 12 Middle Eastern countries issued security alerts, urging Americans to “exercise heightened vigilance” over threats from Iran and its proxies and the risk of escalating Houthi attacks. The alerts were issued for Israel, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

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