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‘Increased caution’ for Americans globally, specifically in Mid East, State Dept says

“Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the federal government said.

Mar. 22, 2026

‘Increased caution’ for Americans globally, specifically in Mid East, State Dept says

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State Department
The Harry S. Truman Building of the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2025. Credit: Isaac D. Pacheco/U.S. State Department.

The U.S. State Department issued a security alert urging “worldwide caution” on Sunday.

Americans “worldwide, and especially in the Middle East” ought to “exercise increased caution,” according to Foggy Bottom.

“Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate,” it said. “Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions.”

The department said that “U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted” and that groups that support the Iranian regime “may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.”

The alert came as some U.S. airports are advising travelers to allow for two or three hours of waiting in line for flights, amid a shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, after Senate Democrats, who are seeking reforms of U.S. immigration policy, have refused to pass a funding bill for more than 35 days.

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