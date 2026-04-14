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Indiana launches ‘iron nation’ partnership to boost Israeli investment, tech growth

“We are building a bridge that connects exceptional Israeli entrepreneurs with Indiana’s outstanding business, healthcare and research ecosystem,” stated Gil Friedlander, of Iron Nation.

Apr. 14, 2026

Indiana launches ‘iron nation’ partnership to boost Israeli investment, tech growth

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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun speaking with attendees at the Indiana University tour stop of the "This Is The Turning Point" tour, in Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun speaking with attendees at the Indiana University tour stop of the “This Is The Turning Point” tour, in Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, announced on Monday the launch of Iron Nation-Indiana, a public-private initiative aimed at deepening economic ties with Israel and attracting high-growth technology firms to the state.

The program is anchored by a $15 million state investment and more than $30 million from the Iron Nation platform, part of a broader effort expected to total about $60 million.

“Indiana is committed to competing and winning in the industries shaping the future,” Braun stated. “Iron Nation–Indiana reflects the kind of partnership we want to pursue—one that combines public leadership, private capital and real commercial opportunity to bring more investment, more innovation and more long-term value to our state.”

State officials said that the partnership will connect Israeli technology startups with Indiana companies, universities and healthcare systems to encourage firms to establish U.S. operations in Indiana and scale their technologies in the American market.

Iron Nation, launched after the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, is a venture investment platform supporting Israeli startups. Indiana officials said that the partnership positions the state to tap into Israel’s tech ecosystem while promoting job creation and long-term economic growth.

“With Iron Nation–Indiana, we are building more than an investment platform,” stated Gil Friedlander, co-founder and managing partner of Iron Nation. “We are building a bridge that connects exceptional Israeli entrepreneurs with Indiana’s outstanding business, healthcare and research ecosystem, as well as the local Jewish community.”

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