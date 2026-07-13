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Indiana police investigating possible hate crime after home displaying US, Israeli flags set on fire

The Jewish community in Indiana rallied outside the Zionsville home, after a fire caused more than $150,000 in damage.

Israeli and American Flags
American and Israeli flags fly together. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

The Jewish community in central Indiana held a rally on Sunday after a home in Zionsville bearing Israeli and American flags was set on fire.

The Zionsville Fire Department responded to a fire at the home, a former antique shop on South Main Street, on July 10. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said during a Friday press conference that investigators believe someone set fire to an Israeli flag that was hanging from the home.

The fire, which the department is investigating as a possible hate crime, caused more than $150,000 in damage, according to the fire department. After police initially stated that the FBI was investigating, the Zionsville Police chief later clarified that the bureau was not.

Community members gathered outside the former antique shop on Sunday, waving Israeli and American flags.

“The founding fathers founded a country where we have the ability to resolve differences among each other,” said David Schiller, who organized the rally. “We don’t do it by firebombing homes.”

Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) stated that “antisemitism will not be tolerated. Not in Zionsville. Not in Indiana. Not anywhere.”

“Thank you to the federal, state and local officials working to bring the perpetrators of this despicable arson attack to justice,” Banks said.

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is from Indiana, shared photos of the building before and after the fire, calling the alleged arson “absolutely despicable.”

“There can be no tolerance in America for antisemitism or political acts of violence, and it is heartbreaking to see in our adopted hometown of Zionsville, Ind.,” he stated. “We thank God no one was hurt and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.”

“The FBI has offered to assist our local partners if our expertise or resources are needed, but the Zionsville Police Department remains the lead agency on the investigation,” the FBI told JNS. “At this time, the Zionsville Police Department has not requested assistance from the FBI.”

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