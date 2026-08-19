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Iran threatens Arab neighbors after UAE missile attack

“Any assistance and facilitation provided to the aggressive U.S. military is tantamount to participation with the U.S. military forces,” the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces stated.

Andrew Bernard
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander threatened Arab countries hosting U.S. military forces on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, issued the warning one day after Iran launched ballistic missiles at the United Arab Emirates.

“The countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf that, by issuing various statements, declare that they do not allow the United States to use their territories against Iran should know that nothing escapes our notice,” Abdollahi said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“The presence of this number of military aircraft, particularly aerial refueling aircraft, at regional bases without the knowledge of the host countries seems unlikely,” he said.

“We warn that any assistance and facilitation provided to the aggressive U.S. military is tantamount to participation with the U.S. military forces,” he said.

Since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in February, the Islamic Republic has primarily responded by launching drone and missile attacks against America’s allies and partners in the Persian Gulf.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates announced that it was cutting off trade and financial ties with Iran after it launched a pair of ballistic missiles at maritime shipping targets, with one of the missiles landing in UAE territorial waters and causing no damage.

A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry denied responsibility for the attack, suggesting that it was a possible false-flag attack “arising from the continued mischief of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

Iran has demanded a withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region as part of its negotiating position to end the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is in no hurry to re-enter negotiations with Iran.

“Right now, I think the situation is so good,” he said. “But maybe at some point.”

Iran
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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