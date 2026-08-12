Former Hartford mayor beats AIPAC-endorsed congressman, seeking 15th term, in Connecticut Dem primary

Former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin beat Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) in the Democratic primary in the latter’s bid for a 15th term, according to the Associated Press.

With about 87% of votes counted at press time, Bronin had 26,363 votes (53.6%) to Larson’s 16,400 (33.3%). Two other candidates had about 13% of the votes collectively.

Bronin, 46, made the incumbent’s age an issue in the race. Larson, 78, ran with support of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. (JNS sought comment from the pro-Israel group.)

The Cook Political Report rates the district as safe Democratic.

“This is a political earthquake in Connecticut,” Bronin told supporters. “But the goal, the goal is to shake things up in Washington, D.C., and we are just getting started.”

Larson told supporters that he was “disappointed” with the results.

“The people have spoken,” he said. “They made their decision clear, and now is the time to come together.”

Larson has been a strong supporter of Israel during his time in Washington, including voting for continued aid while other House Democrats voted against it. AIPAC helped raise about $130,000 for his re-election campaign, Federal Election Commission disclosures show.

Bronin said that he would support Israel’s Iron Dome defensive system but opposed additional offensive weapons for the Jewish state.

The challenger had the endorsement of the state Democratic Party and outraised Larson through July 22, $3.1 million to $2.7 million, per FEC filings.

Larson was backed by the entire Connecticut congressional delegation.

During a House floor speech last year, Larson suddenly stopped speaking. His office later said that he had a complex partial seizure and was taking medication.