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Lawsuit alleges Department of Education failed to enforce antisemitism protections in Philadelphia schools

“If the government wants credit for resolving discrimination complaints, it has to also do the hard part, which is enforcement,” Mark Goldfeder of the National Jewish Advocacy Center told JNS.

Mar. 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Lawsuit alleges Department of Education failed to enforce antisemitism protections in Philadelphia schools

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School District of Philadelphia
The School District of Philadelphia building. Credit: It’s Our City via Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

A nonprofit advocacy group filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the U.S. Department of Education of failing to enforce civil rights protections for Jewish students in the School District of Philadelphia.

The complaint, Gevura Fund v. U.S. Department of Education, alleges that in December 2024, during the Biden administration, the department’s Office for Civil Rights entered into an inadequate resolution agreement with the district and then failed to ensure compliance, leaving students exposed to a hostile environment.

Gevura Fund represents families of students in the district, including at least one child who has experienced continued antisemitic hostility since the agreement’s execution, according to the complaint.

“If the Department of Education can investigate antisemitism, cut a deal, and then just walk away, every school district in the country will get the message that all you have to do is stall, posture, and wait for Washington to eventually lose interest,” Mark Goldfeder, director and CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, which is representing the plaintiff, told JNS.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the lawsuit seeks to compel federal officials to carry out their enforcement obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

According to the complaint, OCR previously investigated “rampant antisemitic discrimination” in Philadelphia schools, where Jewish students were allegedly subjected to a hostile educational environment that limited equal access to opportunities.

Although the agency entered into a Voluntary Resolution Agreement with the district, the filing contends that the agreement “utterly failed” to correct the conditions and that federal officials did not enforce even its limited provisions.

The suit further alleges that the department has “unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed” required enforcement actions, despite ongoing reports of antisemitic incidents and noncompliance by the district.

“If the government wants credit for resolving discrimination complaints, it has to also do the hard part, which is enforcement,” Goldfeder told JNS. “Otherwise, the students they are supposed to protect are left exactly where they started.”

Campus Antisemitism Legal Affairs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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