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Hochul presents honorary degree to slain Israeli-American soldier Omer Neutra

Neutra, an IDF lone soldier killed on Oct. 7, had deferred his enrollment to Binghamton University to serve in the Israeli military.

May 14, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The parents of Omer Neutra, Ronen and Orna, at a rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
The parents of Omer Neutra, Ronen and Orna, at a rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presented the parents of slain Israeli-American Omer Neutra with an honorary bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton during a Jewish American Heritage Month on Wednesday.

Neutra, a Long Island native born to Israeli parents, deferred his enrollment at Binghamton University to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces as a lone soldier, a service member without immediate family in Israel.

An IDF tank commander, Neutra was killed during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, while commanding one of the few tanks stationed along the Gaza border. Hamas terrorists abducted his body to Gaza, and Israeli authorities did not confirm his death until December 2024.

His parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, became prominent advocates for the hostages held by Hamas and frequently met with U.S. and Israeli officials while campaigning for their son’s return. His body was recovered and returned to Israel in November 2025.

“I was proud to present his parents with an honorary degree from SUNY Binghamton — one he should be here to receive,” Hochul wrote, alongside a picture of her with the Neutras and their younger son, Daniel.

“May his memory forever be a blessing,” she added.

Hochul previously ordered New York state flags lowered to half-staff on the day of Neutra’s funeral and has met with the family on multiple occasions.

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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