Hochul presents honorary degree to slain Israeli-American soldier Omer Neutra

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presented the parents of slain Israeli-American Omer Neutra with an honorary bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton during a Jewish American Heritage Month on Wednesday.

Neutra, a Long Island native born to Israeli parents, deferred his enrollment at Binghamton University to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces as a lone soldier, a service member without immediate family in Israel.

An IDF tank commander, Neutra was killed during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, while commanding one of the few tanks stationed along the Gaza border. Hamas terrorists abducted his body to Gaza, and Israeli authorities did not confirm his death until December 2024.

His parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, became prominent advocates for the hostages held by Hamas and frequently met with U.S. and Israeli officials while campaigning for their son’s return. His body was recovered and returned to Israel in November 2025.

“I was proud to present his parents with an honorary degree from SUNY Binghamton — one he should be here to receive,” Hochul wrote , alongside a picture of her with the Neutras and their younger son, Daniel.

“May his memory forever be a blessing,” she added.

Hochul previously ordered New York state flags lowered to half-staff on the day of Neutra’s funeral and has met with the family on multiple occasions.