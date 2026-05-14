More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills terrorist in northern Gaza

The terrorist had “crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.”

May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces operations in the northern Gaza Strip, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces operations in the northern Gaza Strip, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday killed a Palestinian terrorist who posed a threat to troops in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

The terrorist had “crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them,” according to the IDF.

Israeli soldiers remain deployed in the Palestinian enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

The truce went into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began with the Hamas-led massacre in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. Under the terms of the first phase, the Israeli military remains in control of roughly half of Gaza.

Hamas has continued to violate the terms of the deal, including by launching attacks against Israeli forces.

Senior terrorist leaders Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk have rejected key parts of Washington’s peace plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
King Charles III and U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis meets members of the community at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, after an attack on the shul, Oct. 20, 2025. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
King Charles visits London area hit by attacks on Jews
The monarch showed solidarity after stabbings and arson attacks as antisemitism reached record levels in the U.K.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Church, Pews
U.S. News
U.S. adults likeliest since 2002 to say religion gaining influence in America, Pew study suggests
Still, 61% of respondents to an April poll from the Pew Research Center said that religion was declining in influence in the country, compared to 37% that said it was gaining ground.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
The parents of Omer Neutra, Ronen and Orna, at a rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. News
Hochul presents honorary degree to slain Israeli-American soldier Omer Neutra
Neutra, an IDF lone soldier killed on Oct. 7, had deferred his enrollment to Binghamton University to serve in the Israeli military.
May 14, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
“The New York Times” headquarters at night. Credit: Osugi/Shutterstock.
Antisemitism
Israel to sue ‘New York Times’ over prison rape story
On May 11, the Times published a story by op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof, who cited Palestinians accusing Israel of “widespread Israeli sexual violence against men, women and even children.”
May 14, 2026
David Isaac
David Friedman
U.S. News
Former US envoy marks eight years since embassy move to Jerusalem
The embassy “continues to stand proudly as a reminder of America’s recognition” of Israel’s eternal capital, David Friedman said.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir raises the Jewish state's national flag on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, May 14, 2026. Photo by Avraham Yitzhak Grossman.
Israel News
Ahead of Jerusalem Day, Ben-Gvir raises Israeli flag on Temple Mount
Israel’s national security minister was reportedly one of some 200 Jews who visited the site throughout the day.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
JNS TV / True East
How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East
May. 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman