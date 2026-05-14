IDF kills terrorist in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday killed a Palestinian terrorist who posed a threat to troops in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

The terrorist had “crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them,” according to the IDF.

Israeli soldiers remain deployed in the Palestinian enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

The truce went into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began with the Hamas-led massacre in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. Under the terms of the first phase, the Israeli military remains in control of roughly half of Gaza.

Hamas has continued to violate the terms of the deal, including by launching attacks against Israeli forces.

Senior terrorist leaders Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk have rejected key parts of Washington’s peace plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.