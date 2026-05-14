Former US envoy marks eight years since embassy move to Jerusalem

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman marked on Thursday the anniversary of the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, eight years ago to the day.

Now the embassy “continues to stand proudly as a reminder of America’s recognition of the eternal capital of the Jewish nation,” Friedman tweeted.

The former diplomat extended his appreciation to U.S. President Donald Trump for “this enduring legacy.”

Eight years ago today, the United States Embassy to Israel opened in Jerusalem, where it continues to stand proudly as a reminder of America’s recognition of the eternal capital of the Jewish nation. Thank you @POTUS President Donald Trump for this enduring legacy. pic.twitter.com/xxOmhgDuFR — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) May 14, 2026

Trump was the first American president to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital. Washington’s policy beforehand was to delay a formal recognition until a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached.

Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel during his first term in the White House on Dec. 6, 2017, and the embassy relocated to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018.