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Former US envoy marks eight years since embassy move to Jerusalem

The embassy “continues to stand proudly as a reminder of America’s recognition” of Israel’s eternal capital, David Friedman said.

May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
David Friedman
David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, outside the American embassy in Jerusalem, May 10, 2018. Credit: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman marked on Thursday the anniversary of the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, eight years ago to the day.

Now the embassy “continues to stand proudly as a reminder of America’s recognition of the eternal capital of the Jewish nation,” Friedman tweeted.

The former diplomat extended his appreciation to U.S. President Donald Trump for “this enduring legacy.”

Trump was the first American president to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital. Washington’s policy beforehand was to delay a formal recognition until a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached.

Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel during his first term in the White House on Dec. 6, 2017, and the embassy relocated to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018.

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