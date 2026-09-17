Maine man gets time served for threats to kill Jews, Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, cops

Thadius Wind, 52, of Eddington, Maine, was sentenced to about 17 months of time served and three upcoming years of supervised release for threatening to kill Jews, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Maine police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said on Wednesday.

“This case should serve as notice that if you threaten people or groups online, hiding behind your keyboard will not protect you from the consequences of your actions,” stated Andrew Benson, U.S. attorney for the District of Maine.

Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, stated that “threatening to kill Jewish people, law enforcement and others aren’t protected acts of courage or conviction. They’re federal crimes that can cause real fear and harm.”

“Today’s sentence is a stark reminder that if your idea of making a point is threatening to murder people, you shouldn’t be surprised when the FBI rolls up at your door,” Docks stated.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Wind was found guilty in July after a two-day jury trial of three counts, out of four brought against him, of making threats via interstate communications. FBI agents identified Wind as the person who made the threats on social media. When they executed a search warrant, the agents found “numerous swords” at Wind’s home in Eddington.

“The evidence at trial revealed that Wind held strong animosity towards the individuals and groups he threatened,” the Justice Department said.