Israeli envoy urges UN to designate Hamas, says terrorist group blocking Gaza plan

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, urged the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on the group, arguing that its refusal to disarm remains the primary obstacle to implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Speaking ahead of the Security Council debate on the Middle East, Danon said Hamas continues to block Trump’s 20-point plan, which the council endorsed in Resolution 2803 last year.

“While progress is made in Washington, the Security Council cannot bring itself to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization,” the Israeli envoy said. “Hamas is the main obstacle to implementing President Trump’s 20-point plan. It is time for this council to demand that they disarm.”

Danon said Israel has fulfilled its obligations under Resolution 2803, which “established a path forward for Gaza,” while Hamas has refused to do the same.

“The Board of Peace was created to set the stage for new, de-radicalized leadership,” the Israeli envoy said. “Countries have contributed to the International Stabilization Force. And aid is getting in at levels not seen since 2023.”

“But while Israel upholds its end of the deal, the main problem remains,” he said. “Hamas has refused to disarm.”

Danon accused the Security Council of failing to hold Hamas accountable and criticized the United Nations for not explicitly naming the terrorist organization in a recent statement about interference with humanitarian operations in Gaza.

“This failure to call out terrorists by name and designate them must end now,” he said.

He also rejected accusations that Israel is restricting humanitarian aid, disputed the “flawed” methodology of a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification assessment and said Israel’s approval of the initial deployment of the International Stabilization Force would support reconstruction in a humanitarian zone free of Hamas control.

Danon also said Iran, which backs Hamas and other regional terrorist proxies, would be a central topic during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump in Washington. He accused Tehran of sponsoring terrorism, threatening international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and launching ballistic missiles across the region.

“We fought shoulder to shoulder with the United States against Iran,” Danon said. “And we are prepared to continue supporting the United States in pursuing peace and stability in the region.”

Tammy Bruce, deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, echoed Danon’s call, saying Hamas “has no place in Gaza” and must surrender its weapons before a new governing authority can take over.

“Israel will do everything in our power to disarm Hamas,” Danon said. “The question is, when will you?”