Nevada senator condemns pro-Hitler sign displayed near Jewish institutions

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) on Monday condemned an antisemitic display in Summerlin, Nev., after a man was reportedly seen holding a sign reading “Hitler was right” near several Jewish institutions on Friday, according to local news outlet 8 News Now.

“I’m deeply horrified by this celebration of Hitler over the weekend,” Rosen wrote on X. “Any celebration of the architect of the Holocaust and the murder of millions of others has no place in Nevada or this country.” She warned that such displays of antisemitism incite violence against Jews and other minorities.