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NY village officials decry ‘antisemitic message’ in Metro-North train station

“We unequivocally denounce this hateful act in the strongest possible terms,” Irvington officials said.

Mar. 23, 2026

NY village officials decry ‘antisemitic message’ in Metro-North train station

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MTA police
Eleven new MTA police officers were among 1,257 police officers to graduate at Madison Square Garden on July 1, 2016. Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority/Patrick Cashin.

The Irvington, N.Y. mayor, board and police chief decried “strongly” what they said was an “antisemitic message written in the Metro-North train station tunnel, a space used daily by our residents and commuters.”

“We unequivocally denounce this hateful act in the strongest possible terms and want our Jewish community and all residents to know that we take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” village officials said. “Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Irvington.”

The officials said that the village’s trustees have contacted local Jewish groups.

The tunnel falls under the jurisdiction of MTA police, the officials said.

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