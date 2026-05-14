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News   U.S. News

Israeli president opts not to attend JTS commencement in person

Isaac Herzog made no mention of recent opposition to his receiving an honorary doctorate and addressing students in his letter to the Conservative Jewish seminary.

May 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Citing “circumstances that prevent my travel to New York at this time,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog notified Jewish Theological Seminary that he would not attend the flagship, Conservative Judaism educational institution’s May 19 commencement cermony, where he was slated to receive an honorary doctorate and to speak.

Shuly Rubin Schwartz, chancellor of the seminary, told the larger school community about the Israeli president’s decision. (JNS sought comment from the seminary.)

Herzog’s appearance was controversial to some JTS rabbinical and other students, who sent a letter to Rubin Schwartz and the seminary’s board of directors protesting his honor.

Those who opposed the Israeli president’s scheduled appearance said that they felt “morally conflicted” about participating, because they thought that Herzog did not do enough to stop the killing of Gazan civilians during the war after Oct. 7.

Twenty-eight students—some graduating next week—and alumni signed the letter, and another 24 sent their own letter supporting Herzog.

Herzog, who made no mention of the controversy in his letter to the seminary, stated that he hopes to address students via a video feed.

Jewish Education Education
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
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