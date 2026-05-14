Israeli president opts not to attend JTS commencement in person

Citing “circumstances that prevent my travel to New York at this time,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog notified Jewish Theological Seminary that he would not attend the flagship, Conservative Judaism educational institution’s May 19 commencement cermony, where he was slated to receive an honorary doctorate and to speak.

Shuly Rubin Schwartz, chancellor of the seminary, told the larger school community about the Israeli president’s decision. (JNS sought comment from the seminary.)

Herzog’s appearance was controversial to some JTS rabbinical and other students, who sent a letter to Rubin Schwartz and the seminary’s board of directors protesting his honor.

Those who opposed the Israeli president’s scheduled appearance said that they felt “morally conflicted” about participating, because they thought that Herzog did not do enough to stop the killing of Gazan civilians during the war after Oct. 7.

Twenty-eight students—some graduating next week—and alumni signed the letter, and another 24 sent their own letter supporting Herzog.

Herzog, who made no mention of the controversy in his letter to the seminary, stated that he hopes to address students via a video feed.