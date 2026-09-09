More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Jewish DePaul student calls 300-day sentence for attacker a “tough pill to swallow”

Max Long, who was assaulted alongside fellow Jewish student Michael Kaminsky in November 2024, told JNS that the attack and its aftermath have kept him from fully returning to campus.

Aaron Bandler
DePaul University
DePaul University in Chicago, Ill. Credit: Kmf164 via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Kasem Noubani’s 300-day jail sentence and two years of probation for attacking two Jewish students at DePaul University are a “tough pill to swallow” for Max Long, one of the victims.

On Aug. 4, Noubani pleaded guilty to two Class 3 felony hate crime charges, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“In the grand scheme of things, there are so many cases that don’t even get that far,” Long told JNS. “I am trying to always be somewhat positive and try to close this chapter of not having to go back to that courthouse, hopefully ever.”

“But it’s a tough pill to swallow, the idea that after spending two years going back and forth to court—I’ve been serving in reserves in Israel, but still, this has been bringing me back constantly to having to deal with this. For it to end with a 300-day sentence, it’s just, I don’t know,” he said.

The attack occurred on Nov. 6, 2024, outside DePaul’s Student Center on the university’s Lincoln Park campus in Chicago. Beginning around Rosh Hashanah that year, Long had stood near the Monsignor John Egan statue each week with a sign reading, “Come talk about Israel with an IDF soldier.” Long served in the Israel Defense Forces for three years and remains an IDF reservist.

Max Long
Max Long, a Jewish DePaul University student who was attacked on the university’s campus on Nov. 6, 2024. Credit: Courtesy.

On the day of the attack, a man wearing a ski mask, later identified as Adam Erkan, approached Long and his friend Michael Kaminsky, the other victim. According to Long, Erkan asked about his military service, shook his hand and spoke with him for about five minutes.

The conversation became contentious when they began discussing terrorist groups in Gaza. Long mentioned Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Erkan told him not to call it “Islamic Jihad,” saying that it was “Islam,” Long said.

At that point, Long’s memory goes blank. According to surveillance footage, another man, identified as Noubani, approached him from behind and struck him in the head.

“I guess I hit the ground,” Long told JNS. “When he was on top of me, Erkan, who initially had just been trying to distract me, he was like boxing out, so no one could reach me.”

Kaminsky then ran over to help Long, and Erkan threw him to the ground, Long said. Kaminsky suffered a fractured wrist and has undergone two surgeries, according to Long.

Long suffered a “very serious concussion” and said that eight months after the attack, he was still experiencing symptoms.

“It’s just a slow process,” he told JNS. “I can’t lift over my head. It’s that bad.”

Long also said a DePaul public safety officer was standing nearby when the attack occurred. Long and Kaminsky have sued the university, alleging that it failed to protect them. The lawsuit remains pending.

The attack’s aftermath

Shortly after the attack, one student told Long that he deserved to be assaulted for “killing babies in Gaza,” according to Long. He also said there was a campus sit-in calling for his expulsion.

“Wanted” posters targeting Long also circulated on social media, accusing him of being a “reservist in the fascist criminal Israeli army” and a “participant in the genocide in Gaza,” he said.

Max Long wanted poster
A “wanted” poster of Max Long, a Jewish student at DePaul University, after he was attacked on the university’s campus on Nov. 6, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of Max Long.

An anti-Israel group called Behind Enemy Lines, which Long said Noubani is involved with and believes Erkan is as well, also set up a stand near the site of the attack and distributed flyers calling Long an “IOF butcher” and saying he should face a “Nuremberg-style trial,” according to Long. The flyer, which Long shared with JNS, also called for Erkan’s release.

DePaul subsequently banned Behind Enemy Lines from campus, according to the Anti-Defamation League and local reporting.

Erkan’s sentence was reduced as part of a plea agreement in which he agreed to cooperate against Noubani, who Long called the “main instigator.” Erkan originally faced felony hate crime and aggravated battery charges but pleaded guilty in November 2025 to two misdemeanor battery charges. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors presented evidence that Erkan and Noubani had met at an anti-Israel rally months before the attack. Long said the two had been planning the assault “for some time.” Their text messages referred to Long and Kaminsky as “Jewish guys,” he said.

“The goal there was to silence us,” he told JNS.

Long said Erkan’s friends would stare at him in court and swear at him in Arabic. One allegedly told him, “Just because you’re in the U.S., don’t think you’re safe.”

“It was really important to us to be there in person, to show that we’re not afraid,” Long said, adding that he and Kaminsky needed escorts whenever they went to court.

Long described the past two years as “the hardest two years of my life, and I’ve been through war on multiple occasions now.”

He said he has been unable to return to campus full-time to continue his education, although he has taken some in-person classes. He feels like he is “constantly looking over my shoulder.”

Long remains a part-time DePaul student studying business but is currently taking a semester off.

“I wish I could just be a student,” Long told JNS.

Campus Antisemitism Hate Crimes Legal Affairs
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Blinken
U.S. News
‘Complete fiction,’ Blinken says of ‘Haaretz’ report on Oct. 7 hostage offer
“For the record, this is false,” the former U.S. secretary of state wrote in response to a social media post about the article.
September 9, 2026 03:02 PM
Andrew Bernard
Danon United Nations
World News
Israeli envoy launches UN task force to fight Jew-hatred including ‘right here within the walls’
Danny Danon told JNS that it’s a “team effort” to help bridge the gap between governments saying that they will protect Jews and actually acting to do so.
September 9, 2026 03:20 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
Sept. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hochul Queens kosher store
U.S. News
SCOOP: NY state to distribute $70 million to nonprofits vulnerable to hate crimes
“The Jewish community has been subjected to horrible, horrible acts of antisemitism,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told JNS exclusively. “It’s on the rise, and we have to do something about it.”
Sept. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman