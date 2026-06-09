Progressive city councilwoman advances to LA mayoral runoff

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman will face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, in the November general election after the Associated Press projected on Monday that Raman had secured the second runoff spot in the city’s mayoral race.

With about 92% of ballots counted, Bass led the field with nearly 276,000 votes, while Raman had more than 229,000 votes (28.6%). Republican candidate Spencer Pratt, a former reality television personality, trailed in third place with more than 207,000 votes (25.8%).

“I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for mayor of Los Angeles,” Raman stated. “Our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable and more joyful Los Angeles continues.”

Pratt had not publicly commented on the AP projection as of Monday evening.

Raman, a progressive Democrat who joined the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, entered the mayoral race shortly before the filing deadline despite having previously endorsed Bass for reelection. The runoff is expected to focus heavily on homelessness, housing affordability, public safety and the city’s recovery from last year’s devastating wildfires.

Raman has also drawn scrutiny for her views on Israel. During a May 15 appearance on the livestream hosted by political commentator Hasan Piker, she said she agreed with organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch that have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Asked by Piker if she viewed Israel as an apartheid state, Raman replied, “Yeah. I think that they’re not treating people fairly.”