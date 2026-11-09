Rubio: Iran’s demands ‘outrageous and ridiculous’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Washington is not on the verge of a breakthrough in talks with Iran, telling reporters in Florida that negotiations with Tehran have not been productive.

Rubio spoke before leaving for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris.

“Right now it hasn’t been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic,” Rubio said.

However, he emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump has not given up on negotiations.

“The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically,” Rubio said. “Sometimes that’s not possible unfortunately, but if there’s a chance to do it, we’ll explore it.”