‘Steadfast’ in national faith revival, fighting Jew-hatred and religious liberty, Trump says in Rosh Hashanah message

U.S. President Donald Trump offered warm wishes to Jews in the hours before Rosh Hashanah begins on Friday evening.

“These two days open a solemn season of prayer, repentance and spiritual renewal in preparation for Yom Kippur,” the president said .

He added that his administration “reaffirms our steadfast commitment to ushering in a historic renewal of faith across our country, eliminating the scourge of antisemitism and defending the sacred right of religious liberty for every single American.”

“May you be inscribed in the Book of Life. Wishing you a happy, healthy and sweet New Year,” Trump stated.