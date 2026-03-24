Suspect steals ‘We stand with Israel’ banner from JCC in Colorado town
The town of Vail, Colo., asked the public to help it locate the stolen banner.
The police department in Vail, Colo., asked the public’s help in finding a banner stating “We stand with Israel” that a suspect stole from a Jewish Community Center.
The blue-and-white banner was stolen on March 18 at about 5:30 p.m., the town said on Monday.
It shared a picture of what appeared to be a man in a white T-shirt, sandals and a black baseball cap.
Vail is situated some 25 miles northeast of Aspen and about 50 miles west of Denver. The town, which draws a lot of skiers, has about 5,300 permanent residents and about 5,000 people who visit its vacation sites, per the town website.