Suspect steals ‘We stand with Israel’ banner from JCC in Colorado town

The police department in Vail, Colo., asked the public’s help in finding a banner stating “We stand with Israel” that a suspect stole from a Jewish Community Center.

The blue-and-white banner was stolen on March 18 at about 5:30 p.m., the town said on Monday.

It shared a picture of what appeared to be a man in a white T-shirt, sandals and a black baseball cap.

Vail is situated some 25 miles northeast of Aspen and about 50 miles west of Denver. The town, which draws a lot of skiers, has about 5,300 permanent residents and about 5,000 people who visit its vacation sites, per the town website.