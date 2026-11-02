Trump: ‘Good call’ with Netanyahu focused on Iran
(Nov. 2, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his latest telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on Iran.
Asked about the conversation on Saturday and what the two leaders discussed, Trump said, “A good call with Netanyahu. We talked about Iran,” according to Israel’s Channel 12.
The conversation came as Washington weighs its next steps with regard to Tehran, including ongoing diplomatic efforts and the possibility of renewed military action.