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Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done

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U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on March 20, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.

The United States is “very close” to meeting its objectives as it considers winding down military efforts in the Middle East against Iran, President Donald Trump said.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said those goals include “completely degrading” the Iranian regime’s missile capabilities and launchers “and everything else pertaining to them,” destroying its defense industrial base, eliminating its navy and air force, “including anti-aircraft weaponry,” and preventing Tehran from reaching nuclear capability, while ensuring the U.S. can “quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place.”

He also said the U.S. aims to protect Middle Eastern allies “at the highest level,” including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Trump added that the Strait of Hormuz should be policed by the nations that use it, saying the United States does not rely on the waterway. He said the U.S. would help if asked, but that should not be necessary once the Islamic Republic’s threat is eliminated.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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