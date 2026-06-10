UC San Diego ‘deeply disappointed’ after anti-Israel graduation protest at medical school commencement

The University of California, San Diego said it is “deeply disappointed” after a graduating student unfurled a Palestinian flag emblazoned with the words “Divest from Death” during the School of Medicine’s commencement ceremony on May 31, a university spokesman told JNS.

Video of the incident, which circulated on anti-Israel social media accounts, shows the graduate displaying the flag, which also featured a red hand symbol, while onstage after posing for a commencement photograph.

The spokesman told JNS that the student’s actions “overshadowed” the commencement ceremony.

“The graduating student’s display included imagery that many people associate with antisemitism and that caused pain and concern for members of our community,” the spokesman said. “We regret that this occurred and want to be clear that the views expressed by an individual participant do not represent those of the university.”

The spokesman added that the university is “reviewing the incident and our commencement protocols to help ensure future ceremonies remain focused on celebrating our graduates and bringing our community together.”

The protest comes amid a broader wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at commencement ceremonies across U.S. campuses, including calls for universities to divest from companies tied to Israel.