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US, 21 allied nations condemn Iran for ‘lethal plotting and other malign actions’

The countries accused Iranian intelligence services and the IRGC of orchestrating attacks and intimidation campaigns through criminal proxies across Europe, North America and Australia.

Mike Wagenheim
IRGC
Members of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps special forces unit. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The United States and 21 allied nations on Wednesday condemned the “lethal plotting and other malign actions” of Iranian state entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

“We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now,” the countries said in a joint statement. They cited threats and attacks targeting “Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests” across Europe, North America and Australia.

In addition to the United States, the statement was issued by the United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.

The signatories accused Iranian intelligence services of working with criminal networks to carry out operations abroad.

“The relationship between the Iranian security services and international and local criminal groups is long-standing,” the statement reads. “Their use of these groups is deplorable.”

The countries also condemned a series of attacks “across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and U.S. interests” that have been claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, a recently emerged militant group that analysts believe serves as a front for the IRGC.

“Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil undermine national sovereignty and international norms,” the statement said. “These actions must stop immediately.” The governments pledged to pursue further measures to counter such activities.

Iran has been facing increasing international pressure across Europe and within the Arab world as it has lashed out at neighboring countries during its war against the United States and Israel.

Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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