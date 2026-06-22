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US chargé d’affaires highlights efforts combating Jew-hatred in Germany

Alan Meltzer praised the Jewish-non-Jewish collaboration behind Stuttgart’s “Anti-Anti 2.0” initiative and held talks with leaders in Baden-Württemberg.

Chargé d’Affaires Alan Meltzer addresses Chamber of Commerce in Germany Annual Membership Meeting in Stuttgart. May 19, 2026. Credit: AmCham Germany/ Klauss Hepp
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Alan Meltzer addresses the Chamber of Commerce in Germany’s Annual Membership Meeting in Stuttgart. May 19, 2026. Credit: AmCham Germany/Klauss Hepp
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Alan Meltzer highlighted efforts to combat Jew-hatred during a May visit to Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, where he toured the “Anti-Anti 2.0” project at the Haus der Geschichte Baden-Württemberg in Stuttgart.

Developed by Jewish and non-Jewish curators, the initiative uses exhibitions, educational programs and historical remembrance to address antisemitism and promote dialogue.

Meltzer “was moved by how this interfaith collaboration demonstrates that different perspectives can strengthen efforts to combat antisemitism through education and remembrance—values central to both American and German society,” the U.S. Mission in Germany stated.

The visit also included meetings focused on strengthening U.S.-German ties. In Stuttgart, Meltzer addressed the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany’s annual membership meeting and met with Baden-Württemberg Minister-President Cem Özdemir, becoming the first international partner to meet with him since his appointment.

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