US missions across Mideast warn of Iranian threats, Houthi escalation

U.S. diplomatic missions in 12 Middle Eastern countries issued security alerts on Sunday, urging Americans to “exercise heightened vigilance” over threats from Iran and its proxies and the risk of escalating Houthi attacks.

The alerts were issued for Israel, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The warnings said recent Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian airports and critical infrastructure could escalate beyond the kingdom. They also cautioned that Iran and Iran-aligned groups may target U.S. interests worldwide and advised Americans to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.