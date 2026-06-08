US State Department transmits ruling finding Iran liable for 9/11 attacks

The U.S. Department of State has transmitted a federal court’s default judgment against Iran in consolidated 9/11 civil cases, formally notifying the Islamic Republic of the ruling that found it liable for supporting al-Qaeda in the terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

In a filing dated June 8, the State Department certified that notice of the judgment had been served on Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with federal procedures for service on foreign sovereigns.

U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels of the Southern District of New York issued final orders on May 28 in multiple consolidated cases arising from the 9/11 attacks, entering partial default judgments against Iran after it failed to appear or defend itself in the litigation.

The court found jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act’s terrorism exception and concluded that Iran provided material support to al-Qaeda that contributed to the attacks. Liability was entered on that basis.

The rulings award damages to surviving victims and family members for wrongful death, economic losses, latent injuries and emotional distress. Certain judgments were certified as final, enabling plaintiffs to pursue enforcement actions.

Daniels has previously entered similar default judgments against Iran in the long-running 9/11 litigation, and victims have at times relied on those rulings to seek compensation through the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund. Iran has not participated in the proceedings and has not paid the court-ordered damages.