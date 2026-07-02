More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Vance defends Iran talks as position of strength

The U.S. vice president said airstrikes secured shipping and weakened Tehran’s military and nuclear program, creating leverage for negotiations.

JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at an event marking 250 years of the American military at Naval Air Station Oceana on July 1, 2026 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Photo by Ken Cedeno - Pool/Getty Images.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at an event marking 250 years of the American military at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., on July 1, 2026. Photo by Ken Cedeno/POOL/Getty Images.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday defended the administration’s negotiations with Iran as being conducted “from a position of strength,” pushing back on critics who have called for continued military escalation.

Speaking at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., Vance said the U.S. is leveraging recent military gains to pursue diplomacy, arguing that force should only be used with clearly defined objectives. “We must never drop bombs just for the sake of dropping bombs,” he said.

He pointed to recent U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran-linked threats to commercial shipping, saying the action restored maritime transit after attacks on vessels. “We dropped some bombs, we applied some leverage, and we’ve had free commercial transit,” he said.

Vance said broader U.S. military actions had significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities, asserting that its navy had been effectively destroyed and that it can no longer project power as it did a year ago. He added that U.S. intelligence assessments show Iran is further from developing a nuclear weapon than at any point in recent decades, and said its defense industrial base has also been degraded, limiting its ability to rebuild.

Iran U.S. Foreign Policy Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Avidan, director-general of Israel's Ministry of Religious Services, attends a meeting of the Committee on Public Projects at the Knesset on June 28, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Chief Rabbinate freezes Tzohar kosher certification hours after approval
The move, hailed by Tzohar as a breakthrough for transparency and competition, was put on hold after the Chief Rabbinate Council said it had not approved the decision.
July 2, 2026
Steve Linde
UNRWA, Gaza
Israel News
UNRWA deceives donors over Colonna reform compliance, report finds
Despite a U.N. commissioned review calling to end Palestinian incitement to violence in education, textbooks continue to praise violence against Israel.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Space. Credit: qimono/Pixabay.
Florida-Israel partners grant $600,000 for aviation projects
The latest grants from Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority will support AI-powered aircraft and roadway traffic-management technology.
July 2, 2026
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the security zone in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli forces seize Hezbollah rocket, mortar caches in southeastern Lebanon
“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat,” the military said.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers evacuate a wounded person who was injured from a missile fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, Oct. 22, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
26,200 wounded since war began, Israel’s Defense Ministry reports
The ministry warned that the rehabilitation system could collapse.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Eli, Binyamin
Israel News
Israel advances plan for 13 new communities in the Binyamin region
The initiative focuses on two strategic corridors: the “Mountain Route” in western Binyamin, linking Jerusalem to central Israel, and eastern areas overlooking the Jordan Valley.
July 2, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A T-shirt with the logo of Turkey for sale in an Arab market in Hebron, July 20, 2016. Photo By Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Turkey becoming Israel’s next strategic threat?
July 2, 2026 03:27 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Remembering Entebbe, 50 years later
Rabbi Yossy Goldman