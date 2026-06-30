More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Argentina’s Milei urges Latin American countries to join Isaac Accords

Neutrality “is not an option,” said that Argentinian president.

Etgar Lefkovits
Argentinian President Javier Milei addresses a group of Latin American lawmakers at an Israel Allies Foundation conference in Buenos Aires on June 29. Credit: Casa Rosada.
Argentinian President Javier Milei addresses a group of Latin American lawmakers at an Israel Allies Foundation conference in Buenos Aires on June 29. Credit: Casa Rosada.
(June 30, 2026 / JNS)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentinian President Javier Milei on Monday urged Latin American countries to strengthen continental ties with Israel as envisioned in the Isaac Accords, saying it was an existential fight between good and evil.

The public exhortation comes amid a historic shift across Latin America, where a right-wing wave is reshaping alliances with the United States and Israel, and the political left is on the retreat.

“From my first day as president, I made the firm decision to place Argentina on the right side of history,” said Milei during an address to Latin American legislators affiliated with the Israel Allies Foundation. “What this region decides in the coming years will determine which side of history we end up on,” he continued.

The Isaac Accords, launched by Milei and Israeli leaders in Jerusalem earlier this year, are a diplomatic initiative aimed at improving relations between Israel and Latin American countries, modeled on the 2020 Abraham Accords brokered by the United States between Israel and four Arab nations.

He called the accords “a moral, diplomatic and cultural coalition” against antisemitism, terrorism and drug trafficking.

In a forceful and impassioned keynote address to the pro-Israel lawmakers from over a dozen countries, the Argentine leader argued that evil can only be defeated by organized good.

“Words without actions are just words, and the region already had too many speeches and too much inaction,” he said in a characteristically unsubtle rebuke of decades of anti-Israel policies on the continent by predominantly left-wing governments. “We have prayed, lit candles and held hands, and all the while terrorism continued.”

The unabashed philo-semite broke with decades of Argentinian foreign policy by both left-wing and right-wing Argentinian governments since entering office in December 2023 by forming an unprecedented alliance with both the United States and Israel, emerging as one of the most outspoken wartime supporters of the Jewish state.

The Argentine leader became the first non-Jewish head of state to receive the Genesis Prize last year in recognition of his staunch support for Israel. He donated the $1 million award to launch the Isaac Accords initiative.

‘Latin America can take a clear stand,” he said. “Neutrality is not an option just as it never has been in existential struggles.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri in the Knesset. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset rejects bill to bar Red Cross visits to Palestinian terrorists
The legislation was defeated 41-36 after the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party boycotted the vote.
June 30, 2026
Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed building as one raises a Venezuelan flag following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean, on June 28, 2026, in Carabellada, Venezuela. Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images.
World News
Israel sends quake-relief team to Venezuela
The joint Foreign Ministry-IDF delegation will work with local authorities, even though Jerusalem and Caracas have had no formal ties since 2009.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of United States Army Central, in 2022. Credit: United States Army.
U.S. News
Patrick Frank named CENTCOM deputy commander
Frank previously served as the longest-serving commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), the Army component of CENTCOM.
June 30, 2026
Wizz Air
Israel News
Wizz Air seeks to resume talks on Israel hub
The request comes less than two months after Israel froze negotiations with the airline due to its delay in resuming service to Tel Aviv following the war with Iran.
June 30, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Students at Reichman University in Herzliya. Credit: Reichman University.
World News
Danish student seeks files on revoked Israel study grant
The Jewish applicant said a government agency suspended his scholarship over Reichman University’s Zionist identity before reversing the decision.
June 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Armed officers of the Russian Federal Security Service patrol the bridge over the Moskva River opposite the Kremlin and the Chist The Saviour Cathedral in a Tiger armored vehicle, on Feb. 15, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images.
World News
Russia foils terror plot targeting Jewish site
A suspect linked to a Syria-based handler and who planned a fire-bomb attack on a Jewish institution in Yaroslavl was detained, according to the FSB.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum