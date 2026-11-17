Belgium’s Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed “concern” over Jerusalem’s decision to restrict international travel for the head of a Palestinian group that Jerusalem has designated as a terrorist entity.

In its expression of concern, the ministry reposted a statement by Al-Haq in which the group claimed that its general director, Shawan Jabarin, had been “banned from travelling outside Palestine by Israel” and called on “third states” to “intervene.” Included in the reposted statement were the hashtags “#EndIsraeliImpunity” and "#EndIsraeliApartheid.”

Al-Haq was designated as a terrorist group by Israel in 2021, and was sanctioned by the United States the following year. The Ramallah-based group, established in 1979, operates as an arm of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), according to Israel. Israel alleges that Al-Haq received substantial funding from European governments and international organizations as part of a PFLP network. Al-Haq denies the allegations.

Separately, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported on Friday that a mourning tent was to be established in Antwerp, Belgium, for Khaled Suleiman Abu Anza, also known as Abu Osama, a senior Hamas terrorist. He was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis on Nov. 12.

Notices circulated online advertised a condolence gathering in Antwerp’s Deurne district, including public transportation directions.

Both developments drew condemnations by opposition lawmakers and other critics, who cited the cases as signs that Belgium’s government was not sufficiently serious in confronting terrorism.

“Not only is the Belgian government obsessed with Gaza and the Palestinians, it also stands up for figures with ties to terrorism as Hamas can thrive in our country,” Sam van Rooy of the right-wing Flemish Interest party told JNS.

🇧🇪 Belgium is deeply concerned by the travel restrictions imposed on Shawan Jabarin, General Director of @alhaq_org. Civil society is essential to upholding international law. We stand with #humanrights defenders and call for restrictions hindering their work to be lifted. https://t.co/1MLAFYkO8g — 🇧🇪 Belgium MFA (@BelgiumMFA) November 15, 2026

Israeli Ambassador to Belgium David Saranga called on authorities in Belgium to verify the reports and investigate possible Hamas connections.

“I fully trust the Belgian authorities will verify this report and investigate any links to Hamas. Europe must never become a safe haven for terrorist networks,” Saranga wrote.

The United States. sanctioned Al-Haq on Sept. 4, 2025, accusing it of helping the International Criminal Court (ICC) with its investigation of Israelis, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Washington imposed the sanctions under Executive Order 14203, which U.S. President Donald Trump signed in February 2025 to target individuals and organizations supporting ICC actions against the United States or Israel.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, of the center-left Les Engagés party, has taken a far harder line against Israel than Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, whose center-right New Flemish Alliance is generally more supportive of the Jewish state.

De Wever initially opposed recognizing a Palestinian state and suggested that Netanyahu would not be arrested if he visited Belgium. But Prévot has led a more confrontational policy, including a commitment to recognize Palestinian statehood under certain conditions, measures targeting Israel, and participation in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The disagreements have exposed tensions within Belgium’s fragile governing coalition.

On Nov. 2, De Wever tendered his resignation to the Belgian King Philippe after coalition talks about the 2027 budget collapsed. King Philippe rejected the resignation and instructed De Wever to resume negotiations at least until Nov. 23.