Santa Monica police chief says chase of couple called “genocidal” does not meet hate crime threshold

Santa Monica Police Chief Darrick Jacob stated on Thursday that a May 24 incident in which a man allegedly chased a Jewish couple and called them “genocidal” was not a hate crime.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated on May 28 that the suspect, Nay Min Tar, faces one felony count of criminal threats and one misdemeanor count of battery.

Prosecutors allege Tar yelled threats at pedestrians from his vehicle, then exited the car and “began chasing, swinging his fists and threatening to kill the victim, who was walking with his girlfriend on the sidewalk.”

Authorities also allege that Tar directed his male Cane Corso dog to attack the victim, which resulted in a bite and constituted a battery.

Video footage of the incident on social media appears to show a man shouting “you are genocidal” at two people, returning to his car and running after them with his dog.

Jacob said the Santa Monica Police Department determined the evidence did not meet the legal threshold for a hate crime.

“While the language used during the incident was disturbing and harmful, the evidence did not show that the victim was targeted because of actual or perceived Jewish identity, Israeli identity, or any other protected class,” he stated. “The investigation also found that the suspect made similar statements toward others who were not Jewish or perceived to be Jewish.” (JNS sought comment from the department.)

Jacob stated that the suspect’s behavior was still unacceptable and “does not minimize the fear caused by the incident or the impact it had on the victim, witnesses or the broader community.”

“I recognize that this explanation may not satisfy everyone who saw the video or heard reports about the language used,” Jacob said. “I also understand why many in the community viewed the incident through the lens of rising antisemitism and felt strongly that it should be treated as a hate crime. SMPD takes those concerns seriously.”

Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles, told JNS that “while we appreciate the Santa Monica Police Department’s thorough investigation and its acknowledgment of the fear and harm this incident has caused, we are disappointed to learn that it did not meet the threshold for a hate crime designation.”

“Regardless of how it is ultimately classified, incidents like this send shockwaves through the Jewish community, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism both locally and across the country,” he said. “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the troubling normalization of antisemitic rhetoric, the weaponization of language and the growing willingness of some to engage in violence.”