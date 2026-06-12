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News   Israel News

Netanyahu vows to bring entire Bnei Menashe community to Israel within four years

Speaking to new immigrants from northeastern India, the PM said all members of the community would be brought home as a government-backed aliyah initiative gathers pace.

JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends an event in Nof Hagalil welcoming new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community, flanked by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, June 11, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends an event in Nof Hagalil welcoming new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community, flanked by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, June 11, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday pledged to bring the entire Bnei Menashe community from northeastern India to Israel within the next four years, as he joined Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer and Nof Hagalil Mayor Ronen Plot in welcoming new immigrants.

Since the beginning of the year, approximately 600 members of the Bnei Menashe community have immigrated to Israel, with another 600 expected to arrive by the end of 2026. Their aliyah is being carried out under a Cabinet decision approved following a proposal by Sofer to bring the entire community—numbering about 6,000 people from northeastern India—to Israel.

Earlier this week, the Tavor absorption center was inaugurated in Nof Hagalil (formerly known as Upper Nazareth) to assist the new immigrants with integration, Hebrew-language studies and acclimating to community and city life. The ceremony was attended by Sofer, Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog and Plot.

The Tavor absorption center is named after Mount Tabor, which is visible from much of the surrounding Galilee region and is one of the area’s defining geographic landmarks.

“After years of strengthening the bond between Israel and India, thanks to the warm relationship with my friend [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, I am thrilled to see the Bnei Menashe returning home,” Netanyahu said.

“We are going to bring the entire community to Israel over the next four years. You are an inseparable part of the Jewish people, and Israel is your home. I wish you successful absorption and great success in the Galilee and in Nof Hagalil. Welcome back home to the State of Israel.”

Sofer called the arrivals the fulfillment of a long-held dream and thanked Netanyahu and Smotrich for supporting what he described as the historic decision to bring the entire Bnei Menashe community to Israel.

“This week, in cooperation with the Jewish Agency and the Nof Hagalil Municipality, we inaugurated the Tavor absorption center,” he said. “The goal is to provide the immigrants with a supportive framework that will help them learn Hebrew and Judaism, integrate into the education system and the job market, and build their homes and futures here in the State of Israel.”

Smotrich described the gathering as “clear evidence of the fulfillment of the prophetic vision of the Return to Zion in our generation.

“As promised, the government is leading a large-scale national operation to bring thousands of community members to Israel in the coming years, while investing the necessary resources for optimal and dignified integration,” he said. “We will continue to stand by your side, remove barriers and ensure that every immigrant feels at home, takes root and integrates into the action and building of the land. Welcome back home.”

Plot called the occasion “a historic moment” for Nof Hagalil, which this year is celebrating 70 years since its founding, growth and realization of the vision of absorbing immigrants from all corners of the earth.

Diaspora Jewry Asia
JNS Staff
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