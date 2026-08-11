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Central American Parliament establishes Israel alliance as push for observer status gathers steam

A decision to grant Israel observer status in the regional parliament, expected as early as next month, took a step forward with the establishment of an Israel Allies Caucus.

Etgar Lefkovits
The President of the Central American Parliament Karla Gutierrez addresses Latin American legislators in Argentina on June 29. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
Central American Parliament President Karla Gutierrez addresses Latin American legislators in Argentina on June 29. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
(Aug. 11, 2026 / JNS)

The head of the Central American Parliament is working to grant Israel observer status as early as next month, she said on Tuesday, as the regional political body established its first-ever alliance with Israel.

The initiative comes amid growing Israeli inroads in the region as several Latin American countries reshape their alliances toward the United States and Israel.

In a move to advance the diplomatic push for Israel to gain observer status, the Washington-based Israel Allies Foundation launched its latest Israel Allies Caucus at the Central American Parliament on Tuesday, institutionalizing the relationship between Israel and the parliamentary body.

Central American Parliament President Karla Gutiérrez told JNS on Tuesday that she would lobby lawmakers to approve the move as early as next month.

The Guatemala-based organization, founded in 1991, comprises 124 lawmakers representing 60 million people and works to foster regional integration, peace and cooperation.

The legislative body includes representatives from six member states: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Several other countries and territories have observer status, including Morocco, China, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Mexico.

Granting Israel observer status would require a two-thirds majority vote among lawmakers.

“I am committed to strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between our peoples while advancing the democratic and Judeo-Christian values that unite us,” said Gutiérrez. “It is both a privilege and a responsibility to help build a closer partnership with Israel that will benefit our region for generations to come.”

JNS first reported on the initiative last month. The Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Tuesday.

“The establishment of the Israel Allies Caucus at the Central American Parliament represents a historic milestone for the relationship between Israel and Central America,” said Leopoldo Martínez, Latin America director of the Israel Allies Foundation.

“For the first time, the entire region will have a permanent parliamentary platform dedicated to strengthening cooperation with Israel through faith-based diplomacy, shared democratic principles, and our common Judeo-Christian values.”

“This marks a defining moment for faith-based diplomacy in the region,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Through this caucus we are actively advancing Israel’s recognition as an Observer State of the Central American Parliament, an unprecedented diplomatic breakthrough that would open a new chapter for Israel in Central America.”

Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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