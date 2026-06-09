Fifth suspect charged in Hatzola London ambulance arson case

Prosecutors in London on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assisting the perpetrators of the March 23 torching of ambulances belonging to the Hatzola Jewish group. He is the fifth person indicted in connection with that antisemitic attack.

The defendant in London was identified as Subhan Ahmed, a British citizen from Walthamstow in the city’s east. He was charged with “assisting an offender, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law Act, 1967” and was bailed “with strict conditions” until his scheduled court appearance on June 16, the Metropolitan Police of London said on Tuesday.

The other four defendants in the case are Hamza Iqbal, 20; Rehan Khan, 19; a 17-year-old with a dual British-Pakistani nationality; and Judex Atshatshi, 18. They were charged with committing arson, destroying or damaging property, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, police said.

The first four defendants appeared at the Old Bailey on April 24 April and were remanded in custody, with a trial date set for January 2027.

