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Fifth suspect charged in Hatzola London ambulance arson case

The suspect is an 18-year-old British citizen.

JNS Staff
Fire services monitor the scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire overnight next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue in London, the U.K. on March 23, 2026 . Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
Fire services monitor the scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire overnight next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue in London, the U.K. on March 23, 2026 . Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Prosecutors in London on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assisting the perpetrators of the March 23 torching of ambulances belonging to the Hatzola Jewish group. He is the fifth person indicted in connection with that antisemitic attack.

The defendant in London was identified as Subhan Ahmed, a British citizen from Walthamstow in the city’s east. He was charged with “assisting an offender, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law Act, 1967” and was bailed “with strict conditions” until his scheduled court appearance on June 16, the Metropolitan Police of London said on Tuesday.

The other four defendants in the case are Hamza Iqbal, 20; Rehan Khan, 19; a 17-year-old with a dual British-Pakistani nationality; and Judex Atshatshi, 18. They were charged with committing arson, destroying or damaging property, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, police said.

The first four defendants appeared at the Old Bailey on April 24 April and were remanded in custody, with a trial date set for January 2027.

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