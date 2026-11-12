House Republicans condemn Iran’s re-election to UN committee
The U.N. General Assembly re-elected Iran on Wednesday to the Committee for Programme and Coordination, which reviews and recommends priorities for U.N. programs covering issues including disarmament, counterterrorism and women’s rights. Iran received 144 votes for another three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2027.
Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee condemned the decision, describing Iran as the world’s biggest exporter of terrorism. “The United Nations is morally bankrupt: no sane person can take it seriously,” the committee’s Republican majority said.
The United Nations elected Iran—the world’s biggest exporter of terrorism—to the committee responsible for establishing priorities on disarmament, counter-terrorism, and women’s rights.— House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) November 11, 2026
The United Nations is morally bankrupt: no sane person can take it seriously. https://t.co/DGaJJL68bn