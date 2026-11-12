House Republicans condemn Iran’s re-election to UN committee

The U.N. General Assembly re-elected Iran on Wednesday to the Committee for Programme and Coordination, which reviews and recommends priorities for U.N. programs covering issues including disarmament, counterterrorism and women’s rights. Iran received 144 votes for another three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee condemned the decision, describing Iran as the world’s biggest exporter of terrorism. “The United Nations is morally bankrupt: no sane person can take it seriously,” the committee’s Republican majority said.