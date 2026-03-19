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IAEA unsure of status of Iran’s new underground enrichment site

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors still have not accessed Iran’s new underground Isfahan enrichment facility, leaving the plant’s status unknown.

Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

IAEA unsure of status of Iran’s new underground enrichment site

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International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi arrives for a dinner held at the conclusion of the Civil Nuclear Energy Summit at the Elysee Palace on March 10, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi arrives for a dinner held at the conclusion of the Civil Nuclear Energy Summit at the Elysee Palace on March 10, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images.
Tom Nicholson/Getty Images

The United Nations nuclear watchdog does not know the status of a new Iranian uranium enrichment facility buried in an underground complex near Isfahan because inspectors have yet to access the site, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday during a visit to Washington.

Grossi said Iran notified the IAEA about the facility in June and inspectors traveled to Isfahan later that month but were forced to cancel their first visit after the wider complex was hit at the start of a 12-day war with Israel, Reuters reported.

Because the inspection never took place, the agency cannot say whether the location is still an empty hall, has been prepared for centrifuge installation or already hosts machines used to enrich uranium, Grossi said.

He added that Iran informed the IAEA that a projectile struck near the country’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, but reported no damage or injuries at the site, which houses Iran’s only operational nuclear power reactor.

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