Iranian state media: Two IRGC guards killed in shooting

Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in the western province of Kermanshah, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian state media.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire outside the guardsmen’s home late on Monday before fleeing the scene, according to the report. Iranian authorities described the incident as a terrorist attack and said an investigation was underway.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Kermanshah, a Kurdish-majority region near the Iraq border, has seen past clashes between Iranian regime forces and armed Kurdish opposition groups.