Iran’s security chief rules out moving enriched nuclear material abroad

Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, ruled out sending any of Tehran’s enriched nuclear material abroad, in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen channel published on Wednesday.

“Even the smallest amount of enriched nuclear material will not be taken out of Iran,” Rezaei told the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet.

He said the regime had informed Russia that the material would stay in the country, claiming Iran needs it to build nuclear-powered ships and submarines.

Rezaei also said any end to hostilities must cover all fronts, including Lebanon, and warned that any new U.S. attack would be met with strikes on American military bases across the region.