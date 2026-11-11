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At least two arrested in Ireland for allegedly rushing Biden motorcade

An Irish police spokesman told JNS that two men were arrested in relation to a “public order incident at Trinity College Dublin.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trinity College Dublin. Credit: Barrowbob via Wikimedia Commons.
Trinity College Dublin. Credit: Barrowbob via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Three people were arrested on Tuesday at Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, after anti-Israel protesters threw objects at former U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade as he left the campus.

Biden attended a ceremony at which the College Historical Society, which was founded in 1770, presented his son, Hunter Biden, with a gold medal for “outstanding contribution to public discourse,” Trinity News, a student newspaper, reported.

Former first lady Jill Biden and other family members also attended.

The society said that Hunter Biden’s “recent advocacy on the state of American politics and media as well as for matters of addiction and recovery make him a commendable figure.”

Protesters waving Palestinian flags shouted “Blood, blood, blood on your hands” outside the college, as the former president’s motorcade departed.

Footage of the incident appeared to show two men rushing past police to try to approach the motorcade. Officers appeared to stop them and throw them to the ground. Some officers seemed to hit the men with batons.

Simon Ó Gallchobhair, a spokesman for the Irish national police force, told JNS that officers “arrested two adult males, aged in their 50s and 30s, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in relation to a public order incident at Trinity College Dublin.

“A male, aged in his 50s, has since been charged and is due to appear before court,” the police spokesman said.

According to the student paper, the demonstration was organized by the Student Neutrality Front and the Trinity College Dublin Workers Party. The latter called law enforcement’s response a “gross overreaction” and said that officers used pepper spray and batons on students “engaged in a legitimate protest.”

It wasn’t clear if the men arrested were students. JNS sought comment from Trinity.

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Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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