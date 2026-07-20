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Trump orders strikes on Iran for 10th consecutive night

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, April 20, 2023. Credit: U.S. Airman 1st Class William Pugh/U.S. Air Force.
A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., lands at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, April 20, 2023. Credit: U.S. Airman 1st Class William Pugh/U.S. Air Force.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a new round of strikes against Iran on Monday, marking the 10th consecutive night of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic, according to U.S. Central Command.

“At 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the commander in chief’s direction,” CENTCOM stated. “The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The latest operation came after a deadly weekend for U.S. forces, including the deaths of two American service members in an Iranian attack. Trump vowed earlier on Monday that Iran would face significant retaliation for any American military deaths.

“Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over,” Trump stated.

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