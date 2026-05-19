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Israel envoy presents credentials in Suva, Fiji as ties grow

The South Pacific island nation opened an embassy in Jerusalem last year.

May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Maya Y. Yaron, Israel’s ambassador to Fiji, presents her credentials to Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in Suva, Fiji, on May 19, 2026. Source: @IsraelMFA/X.
Maya Y. Yaron, Israel’s ambassador to Fiji, presents her credentials to Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in Suva, Fiji, on May 19, 2026. Source: @IsraelMFA/X.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s ambassador to Fiji, Maya Y. Yaron, presented her credentials to Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in the capital Suva on Tuesday, marking a step forward in bilateral ties, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The development comes after Fiji opened an embassy in Israel last year.

Israel plans to reopen its embassy in Suva in the near future, the ministry said, describing the move as part of efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced in December that Israel would open an embassy in the South Pacific island nation the following year.

Fiji inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem on Sept. 17, becoming the seventh nation to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital. Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka traveled to the Jewish state with a delegation of senior government ministers for the inauguration ceremony, meeting Sa’ar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

In October, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel became the first Israeli government official to make a state visit to Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

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