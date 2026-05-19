Israeli AI firm Decart raises $300 million at $4 billion valuation

Israel-based artificial intelligence company Decart has raised $300 million in a funding round valuing the firm at $4 billion, the company announced Monday.

The round was led by Radical Ventures and included participation from Nvidia, alongside investors such as eBay Ventures, Adobe Ventures and Toyota Ventures. Amazon also joined as a strategic customer.

NVIDIA. Amazon. OpenAI’s Andrej Karpathy.



They’re all backing Israeli AI unicorn Decart which just raised $300 million. 🇮🇱



Decart is building the future of real-time AI and world models, another example of Israeli innovation shaping the future of technology.… — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 19, 2026

Private investors include OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and other global tech and business figures.

“NVIDIA. Amazon. OpenAI’s Andrej Karpathy. They’re all backing Israeli AI unicorn Decart,” Israel’s official X account run by the Foreign Ministry wrote. “Decart is building the future of real-time AI and world models, another example of Israeli innovation shaping the future of technology.”

Decart, based in Tel Aviv and founded in 2023 by former Israeli military intelligence Unit 8200 veterans Dean Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, develops infrastructure for real-time generative video and interactive AI systems.