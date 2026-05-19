Israeli FM heads to Czech Republic for state visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar was scheduled to depart on Tuesday evening for a state visit to the Czech Republic, where he is expected to hold a series of high-level diplomatic and economic meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Jerusalem and Prague.

“The Czech Republic has consistently stood by Israel in international forums, and this visit is an opportunity to deepen cooperation in innovation, security, and economic growth,” said Sa’ar.

During the visit, Saar is scheduled to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka. Officials said the talks will focus on expanding cooperation in diplomacy, trade and regional issues, reflecting what both sides describe as strong and longstanding relations.

The minister is accompanied by a large business and economic delegation of more than 50 representatives from Israeli companies and economic organizations. The group includes the Export Institute, the Manufacturers’ Association, chambers of commerce, and major firms from the defense, cyber, and health sectors, including IAI, Elbit, Rafael, Clalit and Sheba Medical Center.

According to Israeli officials, bilateral trade between the countries reached more than $1.4 billion in 2025, reflecting steadily growing economic ties. They added that cooperation has expanded in recent years across technology, defense, and healthcare sectors.

Tourism from Israel to the Czech Republic has also seen significant growth. In 2025, more than 250,000 Israeli visits were recorded, marking a 33.4% increase from the previous year and the highest growth rate among all source markets.

During the visit, members of the delegation will participate in a joint business forum attended by Saar and Czech officials, as well as hundreds of scheduled business-to-business meetings with local companies and economic leaders.

“We see Israel as a key partner in technology, defense, and healthcare, and we welcome the large business delegation as a sign of our shared commitment to expanding cooperation,” Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said.

The visit is expected to conclude with agreements to further institutionalize cooperation across government and private-sector channels.

Originally published by TPS.

