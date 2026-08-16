Israeli rescue team deploys in Colombia after magnitude-7.4 earthquake

An Israeli search-and-rescue delegation has begun assisting Colombian authorities at earthquake impact sites in the city of Cali, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.

The “Alliance of Brothers” delegation, led by the IDF Home Front Command and operating with Israel’s Defense and Foreign ministries, arrived on Friday and is working at two major sites to help locate people trapped beneath rubble, alongside local emergency personnel and volunteers. One site includes two six-story buildings that completely collapsed, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry. The delegation includes 82 rescuers, engineers and technology specialists, according to Roni Kaplan, a Foreign Ministry adviser and former IDF spokesman.

🇮🇱🤝🇨🇴Alliance of Brothers Delegation: Home Front Command forces operating at impact sites in Cali, Colombia



The delegation’s members are operating at 2 major impact sites and assisting efforts to locate and rescue trapped individuals, alongside numerous local volunteers.… pic.twitter.com/9WlDKjkl1p — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 15, 2026

Ambassador Alon Lavi and Brig. Gen. Yossi Pinto, commander of the IDF rescue unit and the delegation, surveyed rescue sites after the team’s arrival. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said an advance team had arrived beforehand, at the direction of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, to receive the delegation and coordinate its work with Colombian authorities. Kaplan said the team had been warmly received by Colombian agencies and praised their professionalism and the resilience of the Colombian people.

At a damaged university hospital, Home Front Command engineers are advising local teams on debris removal to support rescue operations and restore a damaged wing.

The delegation is also assessing damaged buildings and helping authorities establish a system to manage response data and set operational priorities, the IDF said.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel was sharing its expertise in lifesaving operations through the delegation, calling the mission an expression of friendship and cooperation with Colombia that would strengthen ties between the countries.

The Israeli relief delegation, “Alliance of Brothers,” is currently operating in Cali, Colombia, following the devastating earthquake.



Israel is extending a helping hand and sharing its knowledge and experience in saving lives.



This reflects the spirit of friendship and… pic.twitter.com/K5ysfmz991 — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) August 15, 2026

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia at 7:34 a.m. local time on Aug. 10, with its epicenter in the Chocó region. The death toll has risen to at least 294, with 3,935 people injured and 320 missing, according to Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management. Rescue teams continued operating amid blocked roads and damaged infrastructure across 12 affected departments.

Netanyahu, Colombia’s president discuss quake aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Friday with Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella, who thanked Israel for humanitarian aid and the deployment of rescue teams.

Netanyahu said he congratulated de la Espriella on his election victory and thanked him for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and pledging to move Colombia’s embassy to Jerusalem. Both leaders said they welcomed a new chapter in bilateral relations.