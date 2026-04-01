More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Lebanon tells United Nations it has banned Hezbollah from militarizing

The government’s step is the most dramatic internal measure it has taken against the terror group.

Mar. 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

Lebanon tells United Nations it has banned Hezbollah from militarizing

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Guterres Lebanon
António Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, at the headquarters of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, Lebanon, on Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: Pasqual Gorriz/U.N. Photo.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

The Lebanese government wrote to the United Nations Security Council on March 2 that Hezbollah’s decision to enter the war between the United States and Israel and Iran “runs counter to the principle that the decision of war and peace rests exclusively with the Lebanese state.”

The government added in the letter, which JNS viewed, that there is to be an “immediate prohibition of all Hezbollah security and military activities” due to the terror organization’s actions, which have drawn Israeli strikes in response.

The letter noted the Lebanese government’s “refusal to be drawn into the ongoing regional war.”

Beirut has been increasingly critical of Hezbollah in recent months, but an outright ban on the terror group marks a new level of tension between the government and the Iran-backed terror organization that has long controlled south Lebanon.

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, which Hezbollah also joined, the international community placed renewed focus on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarmament of all non-state actors in Lebanon and restoration of sovereignty in all parts of the country.

Hezbollah has refused to disarm, and the Lebanese government, reportedly with pushback from military leadership, has not been able to compel it to yield its weapons.

The letter states that Hezbollah may continue its activity in “the political sphere within constitutional and legal frameworks.”

Some have tried to separate Hezbollah’s military activities from its role as a political party, but the United States and others make no such distinction. Nabih Berri, speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, is an ally of Hezbollah, and the group carries significant influence in legislative matters.

The letter states that the government requests that army command “immediately and decisively” implement a plan for “the confinement of weapons” north of the strategic Litani River.

Hezbollah continues to launch attacks from south of the Litani.

It also calls for the brokers and monitors of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, which was reached in late 2024, to “secure a clear and final commitment from the Israeli side to cease all attacks across all Lebanese territory.”

With increasing Hezbollah attacks, the Israel Defense Forces have moved to create an expanded buffer zone, spanning from the Israeli border to north of the Litani River.

United Nations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
CA governor candidate says ‘no place’ in politics for ‘dark money’ AIPAC
“Special rules just for pro-Israel Americans,” the pro-Israel group responded to Tom Steyer.
Mar. 31, 2026
Classroom, Desks
U.S. News
Philadelphia school district declines to clarify status of anti-Israel curriculum official
If Ismael Jimenez were suspended, it would be “an encouraging sign of the much-needed systemic change for the district,” Mika Hackner, of the North American Values Institute, told JNS.
Mar. 31, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Western Wall plaza, largely empty and closed due to the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah and continued missile fire on Israel, Jerusalem, March 30, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Passover priestly blessing at Western Wall restricted due to war
Prayer notes calling for peace have been sent from Arab countries to the holy site in Jerusalem, and some even from Iran.
Mar. 31, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A crowded street in Baghdad, Feb. 15, 2022. Credit: Safa.daneshvar via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
American journalist abducted in Baghdad, Iraqi forces pursue kidnappers
Iraq’s Interior Ministry stated that it is using “precise intelligence information” to locate Shelly Kittleson, a U.S. freelance journalist who reports extensively from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Mar. 31, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, in Jerusalem on Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel ‘knocked out’ 70% of Iran’s steel capacity
The Israeli prime minister said strikes on steel production facilities weaken the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the operation against Iran progresses “beyond the halfway point.”
Mar. 31, 2026
IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (left) meets with U.S. CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper in Tel Aviv, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
U.S. News
CENTCOM chief discusses US-Israel coordination with IDF counterpart
Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command, and Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, also discussed ongoing efforts to curb Iran’s reach.
Mar. 31, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Is the anti-Trump resistance also anti-Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On the ‘Four Questions’ and the ‘Four Sons’
Rabbi Yossy Goldman