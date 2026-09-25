London man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges in stabbing of two Jews

Essa Suleiman, who is accused of stabbing two Jewish men in the Golders Green neighborhood of northwest London, pleaded not guilty on Friday to three counts of attempted murder.

Suleiman, 45, a British national born in Somalia, is accused of stabbing Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, on April 29. He also faces a third attempted-murder charge stemming from an earlier incident involving his friend, Ishmail Hussein, in Southwark, south London.

Police arrested Suleiman after he allegedly attacked the two Jewish men and attempted to stab responding officers. He was subdued with a Taser.

The Golders Green attack was initially declared a terrorist incident, and Counter Terrorism Policing led the investigation. However, the Crown Prosecution Service did not bring terrorism charges, and authorities said there was no evidence that the attack was connected to terrorism.

Suleiman remains in custody. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2027.