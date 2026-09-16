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Milei hailed for his historic support for Israel

Outgoing Israeli Ambassador Eyal Sela told JNS that Argentina’s president has transformed bilateral ties and exerted influence across Latin America and beyond.

Argentinian President Javier Milei embraces Israeli Ambassador Eyal Sela at the annual memorial service commemorating the 1992 terror attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires in March. Credit: Courtesy of Israeli Embassy in Argentina.
Argentinian President Javier Milei embraces Israeli Ambassador Eyal Sela at the annual memorial service commemorating the 1992 terror attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires in March. Credit: Israeli Embassy in Argentina.
(Sept. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Argentina’s President Javier Milei, who has emerged as one of Israel’s staunchest supporters in the world and its best friend in Latin America, has had a major influence in a changing region and around the world, Israel’s former ambassador to Argentina said on Tuesday.

The comments by veteran Israeli envoy Eyal Sela, who completed a four-year term in Buenos Aires last week, come amid burgeoning ties between the two countries that have reached unprecedented highs following a diplomatic and strategic realignment under the Argentine leader.

The remarks also follow a right-wing political wave in Latin America that is driving a major diplomatic shift toward closer alliances with the United States and Israel.

“Milei is Israel’s best friend in Latin America,” Sela told JNS in a farewell interview. “Since taking office in December 2023, he has made a 180-degree change in relations with Israel.”

The former envoy cited an array of support that the Argentine leader—who has called himself “the most Zionist president in the world”—has offered Jerusalem over the last three years.

This has included unflinching backing for Israel’s war against terrorism, both at home and abroad; three wartime visits to the Jewish state; support for Israeli hostages held in Gaza, some of whom were Argentine nationals; the designation of terrorist organizations; promotion of the “Isaac Accords,” which seek to build on the historic 2020 Abraham Accords throughout Latin America; increased trade; and efforts to combat antisemitism globally.

“Milei has had enormous influence in various places in the world,” Sela said.

His unflinching support for Israel and outspoken stance against terrorism were further magnified by coming at a time of international opprobrium directed at the Jewish state over the war in Gaza sparked by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

The Argentine leader has also repeatedly pledged to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem as soon as this year, but later hedged on the timing, saying he would do it “when the circumstances permit.” Officials now expect such a move only after next year’s Argentine elections.

“I hope that it will be possible soon,” Sela said. “He is committed to it, and I believe it will happen.”

A rally in support of Israel in Argentina following the return of the bodies of the Bibas children from Gaza, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: Israeli Embassy in Argentina.
A rally in support of Israel in Argentina following the return of the bodies of the Bibas children from Gaza, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: Israeli Embassy in Argentina.

A growing relationship

The only dark cloud in an otherwise close relationship during Milei’s first term in office has stemmed from an Israeli company drilling near the Falkland Islands, the archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean known to Argentines as Las Malvinas, which is claimed by Buenos Aires and remains a politically charged issue.

The Argentine government announced this month that it plans to file criminal charges against Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum after Milei pledged to sanction oil companies drilling in the British overseas territory.

“Israel calls for direct negotiations between the two sides over the issue of sovereignty over Las Malvinas,” Sela said, reiterating Israeli policy on the issue.

Looking ahead, the former Israeli ambassador expects increased trade and business ties between the two nations, with direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires set to begin in November.

“There is high demand for the flights,” he said.

Israel is currently the second-largest importer of Argentine meat after China, and the largest per capita, accounting for 11% of Argentina’s meat export revenue, Sela said.

He noted that the Israeli government also supports investments in Argentina through a state company that provides guarantees for firms, while Israeli irrigation companies are providing technological know-how and assisting with water projects in desert areas and the country’s wine-producing regions.

‘Highest level’

Sela was honored in Argentina earlier this month upon completing his tenure and decorated with the Order of May in recognition of his service in strengthening ties between the two nations.

“For four years he represented his country with the determination of his people, the depth of history, the strength of its values, and since the arrival of President Milei we have taken the bilateral relationship to its highest level,” Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno wrote on X. “Argentina honors him. This will always be his home.”

“We will do everything to strengthen ties,” Sela said. “Even better, even more.”

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